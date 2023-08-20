Russia's moon mission falters after problem entering pre-landing orbit

Russia's first moon mission in 47 years appeared close to failure after Moscow reported a problem shunting Luna-25 into pre-landing orbit and Russian media said the lunar craft may be lost.

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said an "abnormal situation" occurred as mission control tried to move the craft into a pre-landing orbit at 11:10 GMT on Saturday, ahead of a planned touchdown slated for Monday.

"During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the manoeuvre to be performed with the specified parameters," Roskosmos said in a short statement.

Roskosmos said that specialists were analysing the situation but it has thus far given no further updates on Luna-25 since Saturday. Roskosmos did not answer repeated phone calls seeking comment on Sunday morning.