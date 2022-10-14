SpaceX capsule leaves Space Station, to bring 4 astronauts back to Earth

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three US NASA astronauts and an Italian crewmate from the European Space Agency undocked from the ISS Harmony module at 12:05pm EDT (1605 GMT) to embark on a return flight expected to last roughly five hours.

Live video during a NASA webcast of the uncoupling showed the capsule drifting away from the station as the two vehicles soared high over the North Atlantic.

Wearing helmeted white-and-black spacesuits, the four astronauts were seen strapped into the crew cabin shortly before the spacecraft separated from the station, orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth at a speed of about 17,500 miles per hour (28,000 kph).

A series of several brief rocket thrusts autonomously pushed the capsule safely clear of the ISS and lowered its orbit to line up the capsule for later atmospheric re-entry and splashdown.