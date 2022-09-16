Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings

Saturn's rings, predominantly made of particles of water ice ranging from smaller than a grain of sand up to the size of a mountain, extend up to 175,000 miles (282,000 km) from the planet but generally are only about 30 feet (10 meters) thick. While the solar system's other large gas planets including Jupiter also possess rings, they are paltry compared to those of Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun.

Located nearly 10 times as far from the sun as Earth, Saturn is the second-largest planet in our solar system behind Jupiter, with a volume 750 times greater than Earth. Saturn, made up mostly of hydrogen and helium, is orbited by 83 known moons, including Titan, the solar system's second-largest moon - bigger than the planet Mercury.

Cassini orbited Saturn 294 times from 2004 to 2017, obtaining vital data including gravity measurements that were key to the new study, before the robotic explorer made a death plunge into the planet.

A study published in 2019 provided evidence that the rings were a relatively recent addition, and the new research expanded on those findings. In the new study, the researchers proposed a multi-step process to explain the formation of Saturn's rings.