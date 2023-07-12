China beats rivals to successfully launch first methane-liquid rocket

A private Chinese company launched into orbit on Wednesday the world's first methane-liquid oxygen rocket, beating US rivals in sending what could become the next generation of launch vehicles into space.

The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9 am (0100 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and completed its flight according to plan, state media reported.

It was the second attempt by Beijing-based LandSpace, one of the earliest firms in China's commercial launch sector, to launch the Zhuque-2. A first attempt in December failed.