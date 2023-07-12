    বাংলা

    China beats rivals to successfully launch first methane-liquid rocket

    The launch put China ahead of US rivals, including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    Reuters
    Published : 12 July 2023, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 04:13 AM

     A private Chinese company launched into orbit on Wednesday the world's first methane-liquid oxygen rocket, beating US rivals in sending what could become the next generation of launch vehicles into space.

    The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9 am (0100 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and completed its flight according to plan, state media reported.

    It was the second attempt by Beijing-based LandSpace, one of the earliest firms in China's commercial launch sector, to launch the Zhuque-2. A first attempt in December failed.

    Wednesday's launch put China ahead of US rivals, including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, in the race to launch carrier vehicles fuelled by methane, which is deemed less polluting, safer, cheaper and a suitable propellant in a reusable rocket.

    LandSpace also became the second private Chinese company to launch a liquid-propellent rocket.

    In April, Beijing Tianbing Technology successfully launched a kerosene-oxygen rocket, taking another step towards developing rockets that can be re-fuelled and reused.

    Chinese commercial space firms have rushed into the sector since 2014, when the government allowed private investment in the industry. LandSpace was one of the earliest and best funded of the entrants.

    RELATED STORIES
    Meta Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Jul 6, 2023.
    Twitter rival Threads hits 100m users in record 5 days
    Celebrities from Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian joining the platform seen as the first serious threat to the Elon Musk-owned microblogging app
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    N Korea satellite plunges in sea in 'rushed' failure
    The flight is the nuclear-armed state's sixth satellite launch attempt, and the first since 2016
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023.
    N Korean satellite plunges into sea after rocket failure
    The new "Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, as the country targets launching a military satellite in June
    A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for a crewed mission to China's Tiangong space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China May 30, 2023.
    China launches Shenzhou-16 mission to Chinese space station
    The astronauts on Shenzhou-16 will replace the three-member crew of the Shenzhou-15, who arrived at the space station late in November

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan