    NASA postpones debut test flight of next-generation moon mega-rocket

    The US space agency cited a problem detected on one of the rocket's main engines, after launch teams had begun filling the rocket's core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants

    Joey Roulette and Steve GormanReuters
    Published : 29 August 2022, 01:31 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 01:31 PM

    NASA on Monday postponed for at least four days the launch of its colossal next-generation rocketship on a long-awaited debut test flight, a planned six-week uncrewed voyage around the moon and back 50 years after Apollo's last lunar mission.

    The countdown clock was halted about 40 minutes before the targeted launch time of 8:33am EDT (1233 GMT), as the 32-storey-tall, two-stage Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion crew capsule awaited liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

    The US space agency cited a problem detected on one of the rocket's main engines, after launch teams had begun filling the rocket's core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants.

    NASA did not give a new launch date but said its first available backup launch opportunity was set for Friday, Sept 2.

