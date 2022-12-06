NASA's Orion capsule makes its closest approach to moon

The much-delayed and highly anticipated launch of Orion last month kicked off Apollo's successor program Artemis, aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.

If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed within a few years by the program's first lunar landing of astronauts with Artemis III. Sending astronauts to Mars is expected to take at least another decade and a half to achieve.

"We couldn't be more pleased about how the spacecraft has been performing really beyond all our expectations," Debbie Korth, deputy manager for NASA's Orion program, told reporters in a news briefing on Monday.

Orion was carried to space atop NASA's towering, next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which blasted off on Nov 16 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission marked the first flight of the combined SLS rocket and the Orion capsule, built by Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, respectively, under contract with NASA.

The chief objective of Orion's inaugural flight is to test the durability of its heat shield as it re-enters Earth's atmosphere at 24,500 miles per hour, much faster than spacecraft returning from the International Space Station.