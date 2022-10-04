    বাংলা

    Space station's Italian commander, with look alike Barbie, tells girls about science in orbit

    The video conversation was part of a project aimed at inspiring young girls to start careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM

    The first European female commander on the International Space Station, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, answered young girls' questions -- accompanied by a lookalike Barbie doll.

    Cristoforetti recently took time to describe some of the experiments conducted aboard the ISS, as well as answer questions from five girls 8 to 11 years old from across Europe. She and her spacesuit-clad Barbie floated in zero gravity, as she spoke.

    Asked why she became an astronaut, the 45-year-old said, "Growing up I was fascinated by the night sky, and the idea of flying to space, and the sense of adventure and exploration.

    "And then I became interested in science and technology; and then I really loved flying, I became a pilot. And being an astronaut kind of brings all those passions and interests of me together," she said.

    The video conversation, excerpts of which were released on Monday, was part of a project aimed at inspiring young girls to start careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It also marks World Space Week, which begins on Tuesday

    The initiative was organized by Inspiring Girls International, a charity which connects girls to international role models.

    Mattel Inc designed a Cristoforetti lookalike Barbie doll in 2019 and put it on sale in 2021. The company donated some of the profits to the charity Women in Aerospace Europe.

    The first Barbie wearing an astronaut suit was released in 1965 and was garbed in the outfits worn by astronauts in the 1960s Mercury program, which put the first American men into orbit and paved the way for future space missions.

    RELATED STORIES
    NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope
    NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost Hubble telescope orbit
    SpaceX, whose Crew Dragon capsule ferries astronauts and cargo to and from the International Space Station for NASA, will fully fund the six-month study
    NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defence test
    NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defence test
    Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body played out in a NASA webcast from the mission operations centre
    Bengal Water Machine: Bangladesh basin offers nature-based solution that rivals world’s largest dams
    Bengal Water Machine rivals world’s largest dams
    A study showed the collective operation of around 16 million smallholder farmers in the Bengal Basin of Bangladesh from 1988 to 2018 induced cumulative freshwater capture which is equivalent to twice ...
    NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft nears planned impact with its target
    NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft nears target
    The cube-shaped 'impactor' vehicle is on course to fly into the asteroid Dimorphos, and self-destruct some 11 million km from Earth

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher