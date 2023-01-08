Stephen Hawking: Pioneering physicist, pop culture icon

Jan 8 is the birthday of English physicist Stephen Hawking.

Alongside Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton, Stephen Hawking is undoubtedly one of the most famous and respected scientists of all time. However, unlike those other scientists, Hawking’s work is much more uncommon in classrooms. Instead, most of us are familiar with him through television shows such as The Big Bang Theory and The Simpsons. His appearance - a small man in a wheelchair with his head askew - is instantly recognisable. But as prominent as he is in popular culture, Hawking is also a titan in theoretical physics, famed for his unusual theories, some of which were developed early in his career and are now broadly accepted among the scientific community.

Stephen Hawking was not born a miracle child. Both of his parents were academics, but Hawking was considered a very lazy student in his childhood and could be considered mediocre at his best. In fact, he could not read until the age of eight. His interests in science and mathematics sparked late too after he was motivated by his math teacher “Mr Tahta” as a teenager.

During the mid-1960s, he made a name for himself in the scientific world with his support for the Big Bang hypothesis. Because it was a major issue at the time, Hawking decided to focus his efforts on finding evidence for the idea that the universe began with an infinitely tiny and infinitely dense singularity — that the universe was created in a sudden explosion, termed the Big Bang. Hawking was still in his twenties when he came across the breakthrough.

Hawking's work with singularities continued afterwards as he shifted focus to black holes. His work on the subject would ultimately become his most quoted work. In 1972, Hawking proposed another idea unusual for the time, that black holes emit radiation. At the time the general physics consensus was that black holes didn't emit any light or matter. But, Hawking took the gamble and proved otherwise. As he would so eloquently put it in his book A Brief History of Time, “Black Holes ain't so black”.