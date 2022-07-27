Scientists defend T-rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus

T-rex still reigns as the king of dinosaurs, according to scientists who on Monday argued against a contentious hypothesis advanced this year that the mighty meat-eater Tyrannosaurus should be recognized as three species and not just one.

Seven palaeontologists in research published on Monday said a study from March offered insufficient evidence to show that there were three Tyrannosaurus species based on fossils of the world's most-famous dinosaur, citing improper statistical methods, limited comparative samples and faulty measurements.

T-rex has been the single species of the genus Tyrannosaurus recognized since the dinosaur was first described in 1905. A genus is a broader grouping of related organisms than a species.

Three other researchers said in the earlier study published in the same journal that three species should be recognized based on variation in the thickness of thighbones and in the shape of the lower front teeth among about three dozen Tyrannosaurus specimens.

"The evidence needs to be convincing, and to suddenly divide such an iconic animal like T-rex, which has been known for over a hundred years, into different species requires a high burden of proof. It is true that there is variation in the size and shape of T-rex bones, but in our new study we show that this variation is minimal," said University of Edinburgh palaeontologist Steve Brusatte, a co-author of the new study published in the journal Evolutionary Biology.