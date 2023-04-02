For T rex and kin, it was a stiff upper lip, not a toothy grin

"Living monitor lizards like Komodo dragons are perfect living analogues - flesh-eating active predators with surprisingly similar teeth to that of dinosaurs," said paleontologist and study co-author Robert Reisz of the University of Toronto Mississauga.

Dino lips offer several advantages.

"The full closure of their mouth with labial scale-covered lips protects the inside of the mouth - the oral cavity - against the dry terrestrial environment so that the usual oral environment - the oral glands, sensory organs and moist tongue - would be protected. This represents the normal biological condition for a terrestrial animal, while living crocs diverged from this pattern as they became predominantly aquatic or amphibious," Reisz said.

Sealed lips would help saliva secretions in the mouth keep teeth, particularly the enamel, hydrated, Cullen said. If teeth are allowed to dry out, they become more prone to damage during feeding or fighting, Cullen added, not ideal if you are the fiercest fighter in the forest.

An examination of the relationship between tooth size and skull size undercut the idea that large theropods simply had teeth too big to be covered by lips. The study identified large lizard species with lips alive today that possess teeth proportionally bigger than T rex, relative to skull size.

In crocs, teeth show asymmetrical wear, with the side of the exposed teeth facing outward more beat up than the inner side. No such asymmetrical wear was detected when the scientists scrutinized exemplary tooth fossils of Daspletosaurus, a close cousin to T rex, suggesting the presence of lips.

Finally, an examination of theropod skulls found evidence of small pits along the upper jaws that house nerves and blood vessels to supply lips and gums, structures lacking in crocs.