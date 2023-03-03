SpaceX rocket carries multinational crew toward space station

Two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut were safely on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, as their SpaceX ship neared a planned rendezvous with the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.

The autonomously flying SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was due to reach the space station and dock to the platform shortly after 1:15 am EST (0615 GMT) on Friday, nearly 25 hours after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Control over the spacecraft will be handed off from SpaceX mission control near Los Angeles to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston once the Crew Dragon is ready to dock with the ISS.