    বাংলা

    Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

    The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat

    Reuters
    Published : 24 August 2023, 04:16 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 04:16 AM

     The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country's space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, days after Russia's Luna-25 failed, making India the first country to achieve that feat.

    "The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!" the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its message.

    Accomplished with a budget of about 6.15 billion Indian rupees ($74.58 million), this was India's second attempt to touch down on the moon. A previous mission in 2019, Chandrayaan-2, successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.

    Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Hindi and Sanskrit.

    The moon's rugged south pole is coveted because of its water ice, which is believed to be capable of providing fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future missions, but its rough terrain makes landing challenging.

    People across the country tuned in to watch the landing on Wednesday, with nearly 7 million people viewing the YouTube livestream alone.

    Prayers were also held at places of worship, and schools organised live screenings of the spectacle for students.

    Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running experiments including, a spectrometer analysis of the lunar surface's mineral composition.

    RELATED STORIES
    People watch a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon, inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, India, August 23, 2023. Reuters
    Why are countries racing to the moon's south pole?
    If ice exists in sufficient quantities, it could be a source of drinking water for moon exploration and could help cool equipment
    A screengrab of a video of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon.
    Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
    For India, the successful landing marks its emergence as a space power
    A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released, Aug 6, 2023.
    Prayers, parties, student shows planned in India for moon landing
    Students have sent scores of messages wishing ISRO luck for a successful landing, as authorities hope it will encourage scientific inquiry among millions of Indian students
    A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released August 6, 2023. ISRO/Handout via REUTERS
    India closes in on moon landing
    Chandrayaan-3 approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race