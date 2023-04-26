NASA chief sees Russians and Americans together on space station through 2030

Nelson, who was in Ottawa to help showcase the Artemis II space mission including a Canadian astronaut, underscored the history of US and Soviet collaboration in space during the Cold War, and said he expects it to continue amid the war in Ukraine.

"We are completely at odds with President Putin's aggression" that is "slaughtering people and invading an autonomous sovereign country," Nelson said in an interview in Ottawa.

But the collaboration aboard the ISS "continues in a very professional manner between astronauts and cosmonauts without a hitch. And I expect that to continue all the way through the end of the decade, when they we will then de-orbit the space station."

NASA has estimated it will begin de-orbiting the ISS in January 2031.

Launched in 1998, the ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2000 under a US-Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.