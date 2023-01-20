As 'skyglow' grows, study documents glaring global light pollution

Light pollution has raised concerns about its ecological effects on people and animals. For instance, research has shown how light pollution threatens fireflies, which possess specialized light-emitting organs and flash to communicate as a part of courtship and reproduction.

The researchers said more can be done to mitigate light pollution, including better design of the direction, extent and type of lighting used.

"It is true that we will never get to a situation where there is no sky brightness over cities. But it is entirely reasonable to imagine that with excellent design, the Milky Way could be visible over cities with even a few hundred thousand inhabitants," Kyba said.

"On the best nights, I have been able to see faint traces of the Milky Way at my home near the center of Potsdam, Germany, with a population about 180,000. If all of the poorly directed lights in Potsdam were replaced by more effective ones, the level of skyglow would be drastically reduced, and the Milky Way would be more generally visible," Kyba added.

Bright starlight now seems confined on land surfaces to remote locales where tourists might venture and less developed regions.

"For nearly the entire evolutionary history of life on this planet, the night sky was lit by starlight, moonlight and natural airglow. Until about 150 years ago, to step outside at night was to be confronted with the cosmos," Kyba said. "Who could say what the cultural and religious impact is when a formerly universal human experience becomes something that only extremely rich or extremely poor people experience?"