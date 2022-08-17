NASA's giant US moon rocket emerges for debut launch

NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.

The 322-foot-tall (98-metre) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on Aug 29. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA's Artemis program, the United States' multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.