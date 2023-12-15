14 Party allies are free to contest polls with own symbols: Quader

    বাংলা

    The 14 Party alliance, who got 16 seats in the last election, declined the Awami League’s offer of seven seats this time

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 04:52 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 04:52 PM

    The Awami League’s allies are unhappy about shares of seats to contest in the 12th parliamentary polls, but the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader sees it as an opportunity for them.

    The party has offered its partners in the 14 Party Alliance seven seats – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Workers Party three each, and Jatiya Party (JP-Anwar Hossain Manju) one.

    Discussions with the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, are still ongoing.

    The partners in the 14 Party combine, who got 16 seats in the last election, declined the Awami League’s offer this time.

    The Bikalpadhara Bangladesh and the Tarikat Federation are not going to get any concession from the Awami League.

    “The leaders of our allies are free to contest the election with their party symbols. The Jatiya Party will participate with its own symbol,” Quader said at a press conference on Friday.

    “Let the 14 Party allies contest with their own symbols. But we can’t leave more than seven seats for them. They were informed about the decision yesterday [Thursday],” he said.

    “We can’t go beyond this.”

    Quader said the Awami League leaders contesting the polls as independents will not negotiate with party candidates.

    “The election will be full of competition. We won’t use muscle power to snatch a victory. And we can’t guarantee victory to anyone.

    “Even I, the general secretary of the Awami League, will fight with four candidates. If anyone among them wins, I must accept that.”

