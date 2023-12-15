14 Party allies are free to contest polls with own symbols: Quader

The Awami League’s allies are unhappy about shares of seats to contest in the 12th parliamentary polls, but the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader sees it as an opportunity for them.

The party has offered its partners in the 14 Party Alliance seven seats – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Workers Party three each, and Jatiya Party (JP-Anwar Hossain Manju) one.

Discussions with the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, are still ongoing.

The partners in the 14 Party combine, who got 16 seats in the last election, declined the Awami League’s offer this time.

The Bikalpadhara Bangladesh and the Tarikat Federation are not going to get any concession from the Awami League.