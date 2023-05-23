Chattogram lawmaker Mustafizur stirs controversy with revolver during protest

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the Awami League MP from Chattogram-16 seat, has stirred a controversy by posting on social media a video of him carrying a revolver during the protest against an alleged death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
The ruling party took out a procession at Banshkhali as part of nationwide protests on Monday against remarks by Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand that Hasina will be “sent to grave”.
The video and photos of Mustafizur leading the procession with a revolver went viral on Monday night.
"Our leader Sheikh Hasina is not just the leader of Bangladesh but also a global leader. A BNP leader openly threatened to assassinate her. Therefore, we will no longer seek peace and will resist the BNP this time," Mustafizur said during a brief rally after the procession.
Tajul Islam, the chairman of Baharchhara union council who took part in the protest, said he had not noticed a firearm in the MP’s hands.
Mojibul Haque Chowdhury, the chairman of Chambal union council, said Mustafizur has a licensed revolver but could not confirm whether he carried it during the procession.
Police were present during the protests.
Kamal Uddin, chief of Banshkhali Police Station, said that he was not present at that time. Therefore, he cannot provide details about what actually happened.
Abu Taib Md Arif Hossain, an additional superintendent of police, said he was unaware of the incident and added he would look into the matter.
The lawmaker could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts over the phone.
He defended his action in another Facebook post. “If BNP leaders can make remarks like ‘send Sheikh Hasina to grave’ publicly in a rally, what’s the problem if I carry my licensed firearm during a march to resist the forces who firebombed public transport?”
“My joining politics will be successful if I can be on the ground by risking my life to resist the saboteurs of the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.”
Mofizur Rahman, the general secretary of Chattogram District South Awami League, expressed his disapproval of such political practices, saying that the party upholds democratic values and does not support such behaviour.
According to him, these incidents go against the ideals of the party. He also said those involved in such incidents bring shame to the party.