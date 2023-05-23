    বাংলা

    Chattogram lawmaker Mustafizur stirs controversy with revolver during protest

    The ruling party organised the protest against an alleged threat to kill Hasina

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 23 May 2023, 05:05 PM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 05:05 PM

    Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the Awami League MP from Chattogram-16 seat, has stirred a controversy by posting on social media a video of him carrying a revolver during the protest against an alleged death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

    The ruling party took out a procession at Banshkhali as part of nationwide protests on Monday against remarks by Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand that Hasina will be “sent to grave”.

    The video and photos of Mustafizur leading the procession with a revolver went viral on Monday night.

    "Our leader Sheikh Hasina is not just the leader of Bangladesh but also a global leader. A BNP leader openly threatened to assassinate her. Therefore, we will no longer seek peace and will resist the BNP this time," Mustafizur said during a brief rally after the procession.

    Tajul Islam, the chairman of Baharchhara union council who took part in the protest, said he had not noticed a firearm in the MP’s hands.

    Mojibul Haque Chowdhury, the chairman of Chambal union council, said Mustafizur has a licensed revolver but could not confirm whether he carried it during the procession.

    Police were present during the protests.

    Kamal Uddin, chief of Banshkhali Police Station, said that he was not present at that time. Therefore, he cannot provide details about what actually happened.

    Abu Taib Md Arif Hossain, an additional superintendent of police, said he was unaware of the incident and added he would look into the matter.

    The lawmaker could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts over the phone.

    He defended his action in another Facebook post. “If BNP leaders can make remarks like ‘send Sheikh Hasina to grave’ publicly in a rally, what’s the problem if I carry my licensed firearm during a march to resist the forces who firebombed public transport?”

    “My joining politics will be successful if I can be on the ground by risking my life to resist the saboteurs of the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.”

    Mofizur Rahman, the general secretary of Chattogram District South Awami League, expressed his disapproval of such political practices, saying that the party upholds democratic values and does not support such behaviour.

    According to him, these incidents go against the ideals of the party. He also said those involved in such incidents bring shame to the party.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a press briefing on her recent overseas trip to Japan, the US, and the UK.
    Whole world is experiencing dollar crisis: PM
    The premier returned to Bangladesh on May 9 after visits to Japan, the US, and the UK
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at a reception organised by Bangladeshis in Japan.
    BNP is scared of losing polls: Hasina
    The prime minister says the opposition party cannot muster enough courage to contest polls after deadly arson attacks during its protests
    Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina
    BNP leader sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina
    Abu Sayeed is accused of threatening to send Hasina ‘to the grave’ while addressing a rally
    Obaidul Quader
    Put ‘on alert’, AL announces demo
    The ruling party and its affiliates will demonstrate across Bangladesh on Monday against a ‘threat to kill Hasina’

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk