Chattogram lawmaker Mustafizur stirs controversy with revolver during protest

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the Awami League MP from Chattogram-16 seat, has stirred a controversy by posting on social media a video of him carrying a revolver during the protest against an alleged death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

The ruling party took out a procession at Banshkhali as part of nationwide protests on Monday against remarks by Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand that Hasina will be “sent to grave”.

The video and photos of Mustafizur leading the procession with a revolver went viral on Monday night.

"Our leader Sheikh Hasina is not just the leader of Bangladesh but also a global leader. A BNP leader openly threatened to assassinate her. Therefore, we will no longer seek peace and will resist the BNP this time," Mustafizur said during a brief rally after the procession.