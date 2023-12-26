Hasina asks Awami League activists to guard railway tracks amid acts of sabotage

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered her Awami League party activists to keep an eye out for the railways near their homes to prevent acts of sabotage aimed to foil the general election.

Addressing the party’s campaign rally at Pirganj Government High School ground in Rangpur on Tuesday, she alerted them to people who “attempt to destroy the good things the Awami League has built”.

“Guard the railways near your homes, if necessary. Catch the culprits who try to set buses and other vehicles ablaze. People must resist them.”

While buses are the prime targets of the arsonists, a spate of attacks on trains amid the BNP’s transport blockades and hartals, or shutdowns, has left at least five people dead.