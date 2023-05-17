Intrigue, uncertainty in Thailand after opposition's election win

SENSITIVE AGENDA

But analysts say all three of these parties are unlikely to join a coalition led by Move Forward because of a contentious campaign promise to amend strict laws against criticising the king.

Move Forward says it only wants to change the law to prevent it being misused. More than 240 people, many of whom took part in protests against the pro-military government, have been charged under the law, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The monarchy is traditionally held in such high regard that the mere hint of criticising it, which some royalists would say includes attempts to amend the law protecting it, could make Move Forward anathema as the leader of a government to most other parties.

Pheu Thai has been far more measured in its messaging on the monarchy - and that could leave it with more options.

"Pheu Thai is holding its cards close to its chest," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University.

"Pheu Thai might still not want to be in a coalition with Move Forward because of Move Forward's agenda on lese majeste law and on monarchy reforms."

As strange as it might seem, a coalition favoured by Pheu Thai could include the Palang Pracharat party, even though its leader, Prawit, was as a military man associated with the ousting of two governments led by the populist party, founded by former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, in 2006 and again in 2014.

Self-exiled Thaksin has recently said he would like to come home and making a deal with the Palang Pracharat might make that possible - and win over the votes of the military-appointed Senate for a Pheu Thai prime minister.

However, Joshua Kurlantzik, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, said Pheu Thai was unlikely to opt for another coalition.

"I think Pheu Thai will stick with Move Forward," he said, adding abandoning its ally would make Pheu Thai look as if it was betraying the will of the people.

There is another possibility, one that sounds unlikely given the voters' repudiation of military-backed parties but is mathematically possible: That is that members of the Senate and the pro-military parties that lost on Sunday could vote in a conservative prime minister of their choosing.

That would be a clear denial of the people's will and risks a return of the protests that have plagued Thailand in recent decades.

But for longtime analyst Zachary Abuza, professor at the National War College in Washington, it's a very plausible scenario.

"I still think that a conservative coalition ... with Senate backing is far more likely to emerge than a pro-democracy led coalition," Abuza said.

"The will of the people is likely to be thwarted again."