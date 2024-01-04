Vote for the boat and let us serve you again: Hasina to citizens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has addressed the nation ahead of the election, urging Bangladeshis to vote her Awami League party to power for a fourth consecutive term.

“If we have made any mistakes along the way, we ask you to look on it with kind and forgiving eyes,” the premier said in a speech broadcast by state-run Bangladesh Television on Thursday evening.

“If we can form a government once again, we will have a chance to fix these mistakes. Please vote for the ‘boat’ symbol in the Jan 7 election and allow us the opportunity to serve you once again.”

The BNP, the largest opposition party in the country, has called a 48-hour hartal starting Saturday and continuing into election day as part of its campaign to boycott the polls under what it has described as a ‘partisan’ government.