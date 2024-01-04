Vote for the boat and let us serve you again: Hasina to citizens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has addressed the nation ahead of the election, urging Bangladeshis to vote her Awami League party to power for a fourth consecutive term.
“If we have made any mistakes along the way, we ask you to look on it with kind and forgiving eyes,” the premier said in a speech broadcast by state-run Bangladesh Television on Thursday evening.
“If we can form a government once again, we will have a chance to fix these mistakes. Please vote for the ‘boat’ symbol in the Jan 7 election and allow us the opportunity to serve you once again.”
The BNP, the largest opposition party in the country, has called a 48-hour hartal starting Saturday and continuing into election day as part of its campaign to boycott the polls under what it has described as a ‘partisan’ government.
The BNP and other like-minded parties have staged several rounds of shutdowns and transport blockades since Oct 28. Nearly 300 vehicles were torched amid these protests and at least a half dozen people were killed.
Hasina, the president of the Awami League, nevertheless expressed her hope for free, fair and impartial polls.
“I appeal to all political parties and institutions that believe in democracy and the rule of law not to indulge in or fuel any grotesque ideas that disrupt the constitutional process,” she said.
The prime minister gave a detailed account of what the Awami League had achieved in its three consecutive term in power, while bashing the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami for ‘repeatedly attempting to hinder the development of the country’.
On Dec 27, the Awami League unveiled its election manifesto, calling for a transition from a ‘Digital Bangladesh to a Smart Bangladesh’.
“I have come to you today to ask for your vote for the boat symbol,” Hasina said.
“We want to make this development sustainable, to improve your quality of life, and to make our dear motherland of Bangladesh a ‘Smart, Golden Bengal’ free of hunger and povery.”
Hasina touted an array of campaign promises including
increasing food production to ensure security,
reducing poverty,
providing homes for the homeless,
educating youth in a modern education system,
improving healthcare,
raising domestic and foreign investment through economic zones,
generating employment,
exporting more manpower,
extending civic benefits to rural areas,
improving roads,
improving electricity supply; and
Improving fresh water services throughout the country
“If elected by your valued votes to form the government again, we will have the opportunity to improve your quality of life by implementing these programmes we have adopted,” the Awami League chief said.
She also highlighted 12 points in her party’s election manifesto, which included:
protecting and promoting democracy at all levels,
making every effort to keep prices manageable for all,
ensuring education that will allow youth to get work,
building a “Smart Bangladesh” based on modern technology,
modernising agriculture,
increasing the efficiency and capacity of banks and the financial sector and
making healthcare services affordable to all.
The prime minister usually addresses the nation on New Year and other special occasions.
The Awami League president had previously attended the party’s final campaign rally in Narayanganj earlier in the day.
According to the Election Commission’s schedule, campaigning for the polls must end by 8am on Friday.
Hasina has taken part in campaign rallies in Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal, Gopalganj, and Faridpur in order to push for a fourth straight term for her and the Awami League.
She also attended rallies in other parts of the country virtually.