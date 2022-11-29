    বাংলা

    Police grant BNP permission to hold Dec 10 Dhaka rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

    The party sought Naya Paltan as the venue for the rally, which will mark the end of a series of gatherings in the eight divisions

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 05:49 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 05:49 PM

    Police have granted the BNP permission to organise a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Dec 10, which will cap off the opposition party’s series of gatherings in the eight divisions.

    The BNP sought to hold the rally on the street outside its Naya Paltan headquarters, but Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a notice to the party on Tuesday that the programme there will have created traffic jams.

    The DMP has put in 26 conditions for the permission and asked the BNP to hold the programme between 12pm and 4pm.

    The opposition party, which maintained it would hold the rally at Naya Paltan, has not commented on the police permission to use Suhrawardy Udyan instead.

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier said he had asked police to allow the BNP to organise the rally at the Udyan.

    According to the conditions set by police, the BNP still needs to take permission from Suhrawardy Udyan authorities to use the venue.

    The participants may start coming two hours before the rally, but they cannot march in procession and carry sticks or rods.

    No instigative and anti-state speeches will be allowed.

    The party will also have to make security arrangements, including CCTV cameras, archways with metal detectors and volunteers with clearly visible ID cards.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC frustrated by lack of response from law ministry over proposed RPO amendments
    EC frustrated by lack of response on RPO proposals
    The Election Commission has sent out three letters to the law ministry asking for an update since August, but the ministry has yet to respond
    File Photo
    Chhatra League conference shifted to Dec 6
    The date of the event for the ruling party’s student wing was changed under instructions from the prime minister
    Hasina rules out talks with BNP as Bangladesh politics heats up
    Hasina: no talks with BNP
    She says she has no problem if the BNP does not contest in the next general election 
    Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022.
    Imran Khan calls off protest march
    Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher