Police grant BNP permission to hold Dec 10 Dhaka rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier said he had asked police to allow the BNP to organise the rally at the Udyan.

According to the conditions set by police, the BNP still needs to take permission from Suhrawardy Udyan authorities to use the venue.

The participants may start coming two hours before the rally, but they cannot march in procession and carry sticks or rods.

No instigative and anti-state speeches will be allowed.

The party will also have to make security arrangements, including CCTV cameras, archways with metal detectors and volunteers with clearly visible ID cards.