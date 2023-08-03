BNP briefs foreign diplomats about state of politics in Bangladesh

The BNP has briefed Dhaka-based foreign diplomats about the current state of Bangladesh's politics, including the arrest of party loyalists after holding anti-government protests in the capital.
During the briefing at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan on Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir discussed the party’s rally in Dhaka on Jul 28.
They also discussed “attacks” on its sit-in programme by the police and ruling Awami League activists on Jul 29, the use of firing and tear gas, multiple arrests, and the filing of cases.
“We restated our position, previously conveyed in the press briefing, about the significance of democracy, democratic order, and human rights. All those who believe in and support these principles need to know about the situation,” said Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, chairman of the party's foreign relations affairs committee and member of the standing committee.
The foreign diplomats wanted to know what was happening in Bangladesh because they were concerned about the country's direction leading up to the elections, which reminded all of the 2014 and 2018 polls, Khasru said.
"Their [government’s] intention is evident through these attacks, arrests, and filing of cases against those who have been injured or are currently abroad. Their aim is to use intimidation as a tactic to steal votes and regain power."
When asked about the foreign diplomats' response to the briefing, Khasru said, "We provided them with an overview of the situation, but it's not their place to comment."
In response to a question, he said it is clear in the country and abroad that the election will not be held under this government.
This is why the idea of a non-partisan neutral government has emerged, he added.
Diplomats from 25 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Germany, Japan, China, and Russia, attended the closed-door meeting.