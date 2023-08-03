BNP briefs foreign diplomats about state of politics in Bangladesh

The BNP has briefed Dhaka-based foreign diplomats about the current state of Bangladesh's politics, including the arrest of party loyalists after holding anti-government protests in the capital.

During the briefing at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan on Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir discussed the party’s rally in Dhaka on Jul 28.

They also discussed “attacks” on its sit-in programme by the police and ruling Awami League activists on Jul 29, the use of firing and tear gas, multiple arrests, and the filing of cases.

“We restated our position, previously conveyed in the press briefing, about the significance of democracy, democratic order, and human rights. All those who believe in and support these principles need to know about the situation,” said Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, chairman of the party's foreign relations affairs committee and member of the standing committee.