Raushon-GM Quader squabble in Jatiya Party out in the open again

The Jatiya Party MPs have asked Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to declare Chairman GM Quader Leader of the Opposition in parliament - the clearest indication of a fresh friction with Chief Patron Raushon Ershad.

The Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party wrote to Shirin on Thursday, a day after Raushon announced a council slated for November, declaring herself the convenor.

Quader, deputy leader of the opposition, in a statement later said Raushon’s move to organise the council was illegal as only the chairman has the power to do so.