Raushon-GM Quader squabble in Jatiya Party out in the open again

The Jatiya Party MPs have asked Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to declare Chairman GM Quader Leader of the Opposition in parliament - the clearest indication of a fresh friction with Chief Patron Raushon Ershad.
The Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party wrote to Shirin on Thursday, a day after Raushon announced a council slated for November, declaring herself the convenor.
Quader, deputy leader of the opposition, in a statement later said Raushon’s move to organise the council was illegal as only the chairman has the power to do so.
Raushon became the Leader of the Opposition and Quader party chairman as part of an deal struck between the two factions after they won 26 seats to become the official opposition in parliament.
The power-sharing deal also followed the death of party founder HM Ershad, brother of Quader and husband to Raushon.
Several other breakaway factions of the Jatiya Party are also active in Bangladesh’s politics.
the 80-year old Raushon as been ill for quite some time. She travelled to Thailand for treatment last year after a 84-day stay at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka with lung problems.
Upon her return in June, she alleged no leader had checked on her health when she was abroad, and the party was in disarray after the death of Ershad.
Raushon travelled to Bangkok for treatment again on Jul 4.
She named Secretary General Muzibul Haque Chunnu as one of the co-convenors for the council.
Chunnu, however, was among the six to seven MPs who visited Shirin to inform her about their decision on Thursday.
He said 23 of the 26 Jatiya Party MPs attended the meeting where they took the decision to replace Raushon with Quader as the Leader of the Opposition because she has been taken ill for a long time and cannot join parliament sessions.