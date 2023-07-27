    বাংলা

    Police on alert as BNP activists gather at Naya Paltan

    BNP loyalists began converging outside the party headquarters ahead of a mass gathering on Friday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2023, 11:22 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 11:22 AM

    Police have tightened security measures in Dhaka's Naya Paltan as BNP loyalists started to gather outside the party’s central offices in the neighbourhood ahead of Friday's anti-government rally.

    District-level BNP leaders and activists started shouting slogans demanding the release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia outside the party office around 10 am on Thursday.

    Police warned that it would not allow any gathering on a weekday, urging the BNP supporters to leave the scene. But BNP adherents continuing to gather on the streets.

    Several BNP leaders, including the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, also urged supporters to stop gathering, asking them to come back for the rally on Friday.

    A large number of police personnel, with armoured vehicles and water cannons, had been deployed outside the BNP office since the morning.

    “The gathering could cause suffering to the people during the weekday rush hours. Additional police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation and prevent gatherings in the area,” said Rowshonul Haque Saikat, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Motijheel Zone.

    The BNP announced a rally in Dhaka on Jul 22 to press for the resignation of the Awami League government under the party's 'one-point' campaign. The event was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

    The rally was later pushed back to Friday, with the authorities giving the BNP permission to hold the event at the party's preferred location.

    The three affiliate organisations of the Awami League -- the Jubo League, Swachchha Sebak League, and Chhatra League -- are also set to rally on Friday at the southwest gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

