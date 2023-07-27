Police on alert as BNP activists gather at Naya Paltan

Police have tightened security measures in Dhaka's Naya Paltan as BNP loyalists started to gather outside the party’s central offices in the neighbourhood ahead of Friday's anti-government rally.

District-level BNP leaders and activists started shouting slogans demanding the release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia outside the party office around 10 am on Thursday.

Police warned that it would not allow any gathering on a weekday, urging the BNP supporters to leave the scene. But BNP adherents continuing to gather on the streets.