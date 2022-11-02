Polls open in 4 municipalities amid CCTV monitoring

Four municipalities went to the polls on Wednesday amid monitoring by the Election Commission on 505 CCTV cameras.

Voting has been peaceful so far, said EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman. The polls opened at 8 am and will close at 4 pm.

The four municipalities holding the polls on electronic voting machines are Chattogram’s Fatikchhari, Jamalpur’s Hazrabari, Dinajpur’s Parbatipur and Sylhet’s Biswanath.

The chief election commissioner and the other election commissioners are monitoring the polls from the EC control room, according to Md Shahriar Alam, another EC spokesman.