Polls open in 4 municipalities amid CCTV monitoring

Four municipalities went to the polls on Wednesday amid monitoring by the Election Commission on 505 CCTV cameras.
Voting has been peaceful so far, said EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman. The polls opened at 8 am and will close at 4 pm.
The four municipalities holding the polls on electronic voting machines are Chattogram’s Fatikchhari, Jamalpur’s Hazrabari, Dinajpur’s Parbatipur and Sylhet’s Biswanath.
The chief election commissioner and the other election commissioners are monitoring the polls from the EC control room, according to Md Shahriar Alam, another EC spokesman.
There are a total of 62 polling centres in the 36 wards of the four municipalities. A total of 383 voting booths are being used for the election.
Upazila council elections are also underway in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli, Sunamganj’s Jagannathpur and Sylhet’s Osmani Town upazilas.
Polls are also open for four vacant upazila chairman posts in Netrokona Sadar, Kurigram’s Roumari and Chilmari and Kushtia’s Khoksha.
Bypolls are also being held for 11 union chairman posts and general and reserve members at different wards in 58 union councils, said Ashfaqur Rahman, EC assistant secretary.