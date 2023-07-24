    বাংলা

    Jamaat calls rally in Dhaka for Aug 1

    The Islamist party demands the return of the caretaker government for the coming election

    Published : 24 July 2023, 02:46 PM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 02:46 PM

    After holding a public rally in Dhaka after a decade, the Jamaat-e-Islami party has called another rally in the capital for Aug 1.

    The party, which opposed Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, held a press conference on Monday announcing the programme to press for several demands, including the return of the election-time caretaker government system.

    Jamaat acting chief Mujibur Rahman announced the three-day programme during a press conference that includes marches in all metropolitan cities on Jul 28, marches in all districts on Jul 30, and a rally in the capital on Aug 1, the party said in a statement.

    The party's demands include elections under a neutral caretaker government, price controls, allowing meetings and rallies, and releasing arrested leaders and activists, including their chief Shafiqur Rahman.

    Mujibur accused the government of disregarding the people's demands and intending to conduct elections in a manner reminiscent of 2014 and 2018.

    He claimed the government is restructuring the administration to carry out this plan.

    "Jamaat-e-Islami is facing restrictions on holding meetings and processions. Despite sending multiple written appeals to the administration, instead of cooperating, the authorities are arresting and harassing people in Sylhet and Chattogram in connection with organising meetings and gatherings."

    After the party lost its registration in a High Court verdict that questioned its charter in 2013, its leaders took part in the 2018 elections with the BNP’s paddy sheaf symbol. The BNP, however, has distanced itself from the Jamaat in recent times. The Islamist party now exists as a fringe political entity.

    The Jamaat was not allowed to hold programmes over the past decade following deadly violence during protests against the war crimes trials. Its leaders went underground but many were later arrested on charges related to violence or Islamist militancy.

    On Jun 10, the first rally of Jamaat-e-Islami at the Engineers Institution Auditorium in Dhaka in more than a decade turned the spotlight back on the future role of the party in politics.

    The police permission for the rally came as a surprise to many as the government continued its crackdown on the Jamaat. The ruling Awami League, which led Bangladesh during the 1971 war, has been historically at odds with Jamaat.

    The unhindered rally triggered a debate about whether the Awami League fielded the Jamaat for a twist in Bangladesh’s politics, the BNP sent Jamaat out to strengthen its anti-government movement, or whether Jamaat itself has some other plan.

