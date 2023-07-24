Jamaat calls rally in Dhaka for Aug 1

After holding a public rally in Dhaka after a decade, the Jamaat-e-Islami party has called another rally in the capital for Aug 1.

The party, which opposed Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, held a press conference on Monday announcing the programme to press for several demands, including the return of the election-time caretaker government system.

Jamaat acting chief Mujibur Rahman announced the three-day programme during a press conference that includes marches in all metropolitan cities on Jul 28, marches in all districts on Jul 30, and a rally in the capital on Aug 1, the party said in a statement.