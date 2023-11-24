Will Jamaat-e-Islami change its political course of action?

Now the party faces two more risks, as the Appellate Division asked a petitioner to go to the High Court for the hearing of an appeal to ban the activities of the Jamaat as a political party; and the trial of the Jamaat at the International Crimes Tribunal as an organisation for committing war crimes.



IS THERE ANY SCOPE FOR REGISTRATION?

The Representation of the People Order sets out specific conditions for the registration of political parties, according to Barrister Tanjib-ul Alam, a constitutional law expert.

In Jamaat's case, however, it was discovered that these conditions were not met, leading to the cancellation of their registration, he said.

“This does not imply that they [Jamaat] cannot be registered in the future. Neither the High Court nor the Appellate Division has declared them ineligible for future registration.”

"They can reapply after meeting all the conditions, and the Election Commission will make the final decision."

Even without registration, there is an opportunity to participate in elections. Jamaat can align with a registered party and utilise its symbol, just like they did in the 2018 polls.

After the High Court scrapped the party's registration in 2013, Jamaat candidates took part in local government elections by running as independent candidates.

Another High Court lawyer noted that even as the Appellate Division has rejected the Jamaat's registration plea, restarting the legal battle is possible.

“The application in the Appellate Division was dismissed for 'default', indicating the appellant's absence during the hearing."

"If a case is dismissed for default, a revival suit can be filed. An application for revival has been submitted. If accepted, a new hearing will be scheduled."

On the Jamaat's strategy moving forward, its Publicity Secretary Matiur said, "The Appellate Division has not issued a written order -- it gave a verbal order. We will obtain the written order in the next 10-12 days and decide our course of action."

“If the decision is to go for restoration, then we will initiate the legal process. If not, we will contemplate our political approach moving forward as a party."

'FUNDAMENTAL CHANGES NECESSARY'

The High Court deemed the Jamaat’s registration “illegal and void”, saying its charter was contradictory to the country's constitution.

The writ petition leading to the judgment outlined four reasons behind declaring the Jamaat ineligible for registration.



Firstly, the Jamaat does not fundamentally recognise the people as the source of all power, and it does not acknowledge the absolute authority of people's representatives to enact laws.

Secondly, communal parties, under the Representation of the People Order, cannot be registered. The Jamaat is identified as a sectarian party in both its actions and beliefs.

Thirdly, a registered political party is prohibited from discriminating based on religion, caste, and sex. However, the Jamaat restricts women and non-Muslims from reaching the top positions.

Lastly, political parties are not allowed to have branches abroad, yet the Jamaat functions as a branch of a foreign organisation, openly admitting its global presence.

"The Jamaat can reapply if it addresses these issues. The court did not explicitly bar them from reapplication," said lawyer Tanjib.

However, addressing these issues requires fundamental changes within the Jamaat, according to him.

Asked about the party's willingness to change, Matiur said, "I can't comment at this moment. Let the judgment from the Appellate Division be released first. The court will provide an explanation. We will decide our course of action after reviewing the explanation."



OTHER APPEALS AT RISK

On Jun 26, Tarikat Federation Secretary General Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri and several others filed a writ petition with the Appellate Division seeking a ban on all of Jamaat’s political activities until the disposal of the case over its registration.



Later, 42 distinguished citizens sought to become a party to the petition.

After postponing the hearing several times, the Appellate Division asked the petitioners to move the High Court on Nov 19. But that has yet to happen.

Barrister Tanzib said if the party is banned, then it will no longer be able to work under the same banner.



“Again if the party is penalised following the steps taken against it as a war criminal party, it has no hope in future.”

Former Jamaat chief and party supremo Ghulam Azam was sentenced to 90 years in prison by the International Crimes Tribunal in July 2013. After that the state appealed for his death sentence and sought a ban on the party.

MK Rahman, then an additional attorney general, said: “Because the tribunal gave an observation mentioning them [Jamaat] as a criminal organisation, we called for a ban on the party in our appeal.”

“Article 104 of the constitution states the Appellate Division has the power to enforce “complete justice”. The Jamaat can be banned in light of that power.”

In at least four of the International Crimes Tribunal’s verdicts, Jamaat has been mentioned as a force allied to the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War. In an observation of these verdicts, the Jamaat has been held responsible for wartime atrocities.



A probe into the Jamaat as an organisation began in August 2013 and the investigation agency of the tribunal submitted a report in March the following year.

