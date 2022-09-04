Decision to join politics is best left to Sajeeb Wazed and people, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy is the brain behind many of her government’s digital initiatives, but the decision on joining politics is best left to him and the people of the country.

In an interview with ANI published on Sunday, Hasina opened up on what she thought about her son joining active politics.

“He’s now a grown-up man. So it’s up to him. He’s already working for the country. Like Digital Bangladesh, we set up, all these satellite or submarine cable or computer training, everything of these digital systems, is his idea. He is assisting me but he never thought about taking any position either in the party or in any ministry. No, he didn’t,” Hasina said.

The prime minister recalled that at one of the events of her party, there was a tremendous demand from workers that Sajeeb should take up a role.

“Then I asked him, you go to the microphone and tell what you want to do. And he did it. He said ‘no, I don’t want any position in the party at this moment. Rather those who are working here should get this post. Why I should occupy one post?’”