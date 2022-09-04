    বাংলা

    Decision to join politics is best left to Sajeeb Wazed and people, says Hasina

    In an interview with ANI, Hasina opens up on what she thinks about her son joining active politics

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 01:01 PM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 01:01 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy is the brain behind many of her government’s digital initiatives, but the decision on joining politics is best left to him and the people of the country.

    In an interview with ANI published on Sunday, Hasina opened up on what she thought about her son joining active politics.

    “He’s now a grown-up man. So it’s up to him. He’s already working for the country. Like Digital Bangladesh, we set up, all these satellite or submarine cable or computer training, everything of these digital systems, is his idea. He is assisting me but he never thought about taking any position either in the party or in any ministry. No, he didn’t,” Hasina said.

    The prime minister recalled that at one of the events of her party, there was a tremendous demand from workers that Sajeeb should take up a role.

    “Then I asked him, you go to the microphone and tell what you want to do. And he did it. He said ‘no, I don’t want any position in the party at this moment. Rather those who are working here should get this post. Why I should occupy one post?’”

    That was what Sajeeb felt, said Hasina. “So it is not that I have to make him [to take up a post],” she said.

    Asked if she felt it was for her son to take a call, Hasina replied, “It depends on the people you see.”

    During the interaction, she also recalled the role of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in shaping the foreign policy of her nation.

    “Our foreign policy is very clear. Friendship to all, malice to none,” Hasina said, referring to Bangabandhu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly in 1974.

    “And we follow his ideology. And my point is that we should focus on our people. How to give them a better life? How to improve their life? And I am always saying that we have only one enemy. That is poverty. So let us work together.”

    Hasina said that she always felt that leading countries should always address disputes and differences through dialogue. If there is any problem as often seen between China and India, Hasina said she does not want to get involved in it.

    “I want development of my country … Because India is our next-door neighbour, we have a very good relationship. We had many bilateral problems, it's true, but we solved many problems … you know that.”

