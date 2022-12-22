    বাংলা

    BNP MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter

    The Chapainawabganj MP’s previous letter was not accepted as he was outside the country

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Dec 2022, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2022, 06:31 AM

    Md Harunur Rashid, a BNP lawmaker from Chapainawabganj-3, has submitted his resignation letter to the parliament speaker.

    All seven BNP leaders in parliament have now resigned their posts in protest at the ruling Awami League.

    On Dec 11, the other six BNP MPs submitted their letters of resignation. As Harunur Rashid was abroad at the time, he was not able to hand in his resignation personally and instead sent it in by email.

    However, as his signature was scanned, the letter was not accepted.

    He submitted the resignation again after returning to Bangladesh.

