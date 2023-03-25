Suspicious about Election Commission’s invitation for fresh dialogue: Fakhrul

Describing Bangladesh Election Commission’s latest call to BNP for a fresh dialogue as a “new tactic”, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said they would not step into a “trap” by participating in any polls under the current regime.
The party brass has made it clear in the past that it will not participate in any polls unless a non-partisan election-time administration is installed.
The commission on Thursday sent a letter to Fakhrul, asking him and his associates to attend a dialogue with the EC officials to air out their concerns.
At a discussion in Dhaka on Saturday, Fakhrul said he has yet to decide on joining the dialogue.
However, he made it clear that his party does not have an iota of faith in the former bureaucrat Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission, saying: “Does the commission have an ounce of power to exercise? Can they keep the administration in check? Can it ensure a free and fair election?”
The BNP leader also did not miss the opportunity to criticise the commission's activities using the invitation as a prop.
Quoting the recent remark by the Japanese ambassador to make his case, Fakhrul said: "Was it possible for anyone to vote in the past? They [EC] are desperate to repeat the same, as they recently discovered it would be more difficult this time as development partner countries have not been holding back to express their dissatisfaction on the overall democratic situation.”
Using the parlance ‘gentleman’ to mock the commission’s effort, Fakhrul said: “The EC officials are unnecessarily wasting their energy. You, people, are gentlemen and have been leading a respectable life, drawing salaries. Please continue maintaining that status.”
Drawing the examples of some recent setbacks and reports of irregularities, the BNP leader advised the commission officials to redirect their focus on themselves instead of projecting themselves into the matters of the general election.
Constitutionally, the Election Commission is the sole authority to organise national and local election polls in Bangladesh.
“You intended to introduce EVMs [electronic voting machines] but couldn’t. Your predecessors had spent millions on training purposes. First, please verify if there were any irregularities in those endeavours. You don't need to diminish yourself by making unwarranted comments about the general election,” Fakhrul said.
Branding the commission as the Awami League-led government’s partner in implementing political strategy, he said: “Their new game plan is to talk about democracy, voting, and the elections. However, they plan to manipulate the Election Commission and administration to their liking. They intend to exert control over the police, magistrates, and BGB and have them follow their orders as they desire."
The incumbent commission held several rounds of dialogue with registered political parties in Bangladesh since it took charge in early 2022.
The BNP and its allies did not join the dialogue, reiterating their demand for the resignation of the Awami League government and the installation of an election-time caretaker administration.