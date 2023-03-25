Suspicious about Election Commission’s invitation for fresh dialogue: Fakhrul

At a discussion in Dhaka on Saturday, Fakhrul said he has yet to decide on joining the dialogue.

However, he made it clear that his party does not have an iota of faith in the former bureaucrat Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission, saying: “Does the commission have an ounce of power to exercise? Can they keep the administration in check? Can it ensure a free and fair election?”

The BNP leader also did not miss the opportunity to criticise the commission's activities using the invitation as a prop.

Quoting the recent remark by the Japanese ambassador to make his case, Fakhrul said: "Was it possible for anyone to vote in the past? They [EC] are desperate to repeat the same, as they recently discovered it would be more difficult this time as development partner countries have not been holding back to express their dissatisfaction on the overall democratic situation.”

Using the parlance ‘gentleman’ to mock the commission’s effort, Fakhrul said: “The EC officials are unnecessarily wasting their energy. You, people, are gentlemen and have been leading a respectable life, drawing salaries. Please continue maintaining that status.”

Drawing the examples of some recent setbacks and reports of irregularities, the BNP leader advised the commission officials to redirect their focus on themselves instead of projecting themselves into the matters of the general election.

Constitutionally, the Election Commission is the sole authority to organise national and local election polls in Bangladesh.

“You intended to introduce EVMs [electronic voting machines] but couldn’t. Your predecessors had spent millions on training purposes. First, please verify if there were any irregularities in those endeavours. You don't need to diminish yourself by making unwarranted comments about the general election,” Fakhrul said.