    Man hurt in clash between Chhatra League factions on Dhaka's Bailey Road

    The reason behind the fight between members of the BCL's Shantinagar and Ramna units, which broke out outside a food shop, was unclear

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 29 August 2022, 06:46 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 06:46 AM

    A clash between rival factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League on Dhaka's Bailey Road has reportedly left a man injured.

    The fight between leaders and activists of the organisation's Ramna and Paltan wings erupted outside a food shop in the area on Sunday night, according to Ramna Police Station chief Md Monirul Islam.

    "We heard that a person suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital," he said.

    Police, however, could not point to the reason behind the clash. "Something must have happened between them," said Monirul.

    Mofizul Islam, president of BCL's Shantinagar Ward unit, was reportedly injured in the fight and later admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    A student of Shantinagar's Habibullah Bahar Degree College, the 20-year-old is a supporter of Mehdi Hasan, president of the Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League.

    The other group was led by Kamrul Islam, president of the Ramna Thana Chhatra League wing. He is a supporter of Zubair Hossain, general secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League.

    According to Mofizul's associates, Kamrul's followers were loudly revving the engines of their motorcycles while riding along Bailey Road three days ago. Mofizul and a few others took issue with this and a scuffle broke out between the two groups.

    “We were called in to settle the dispute from a few days ago," said Tamim, a friend of Mofizul's. "But then, they [Kamrul and his associates] suddenly attacked us."

    Asked about the incident, Mehdi Hasan, president of the BCL's Dhaka Metropolitan South chapter, said, "I've heard about the incident, but I still can't say what actually happened."

    The unit's General Secretary Zubair claimed he was 'not aware' of the matter.

