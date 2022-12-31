Khaleda’s adviser Abdus Sattar quits BNP after resigning as MP

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, a member of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisory council, has resigned from all posts from the party.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Saturday, he said that he sent the resignation letter to the party office on Thursday. “The reason is personal,” he said.
Sattar was among seven BNP leaders who resigned earlier this month as MPs as part of their anti-government movement ahead of the next general election.
Sattar was a technocrat state minister for law, land, fisheries and power during the BNP government in 2001.
He was elected MP from Brahmanbaria-1 in 1979 during BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s tenure after his failure to secure a party ticket. He was the founding vice-chairman of the party’s Brahmanbaria unit at that time.
A lawyer by profession, won the parliamentary polls in 1991 and the Feb 15 election of 1996 with the party’s nomination.
The 84-year-old had worked as the chairman of Brahmanbaria BNP for 28 years.
“I had worked for the BNP for a long time and always followed party decisions, including the latest one to resign from parliament,” he said.
“Now I’ve come to realise from the party’s activities that it doesn’t need me anymore. As I’m growing old, I’ve left with honour before any [misunderstanding]. Nothing else.”