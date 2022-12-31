Khaleda’s adviser Abdus Sattar quits BNP after resigning as MP

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, a member of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisory council, has resigned from all posts from the party.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Saturday, he said that he sent the resignation letter to the party office on Thursday. “The reason is personal,” he said.

Sattar was among seven BNP leaders who resigned earlier this month as MPs as part of their anti-government movement ahead of the next general election.