Police permit BNP, three AL affiliate organisations to rally at preferred venues in Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have given permission to the BNP and three of the ruling Awami League's affiliate groups to hold rallies at their preferred venues in Dhaka on Jul 28.
The authorities have imposed 23 conditions on both sides in order to prevent any unsavoury incidents surrounding the duelling rallies.
DMP chief Khandker Golam Faruk announced the development at a media briefing on Thursday.
The BNP are planning to rally outside the party's central offices in Naya Paltan at 2 pm on Friday to press ahead with its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.
And, the three Awami League affiliate groups -- the Jubo League, Swechchha Sebak League, and Chhatra League -- will hold a gathering at the west gate of the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque.
"Police are busy with the security arrangements for Ashura and the Tazia procession. Even then, the BNP and Jubo League are permitted to hold rallies at their preferred locations, subject to 23 conditions,” said Faruq.