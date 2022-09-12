Tributes pour in for Sajeda Chowdhury as Hasina mourns ‘a true guardian’

campaign in 1954. Two years later, she joined the Awami League.

After the assassination of founding father Bangabandhu with most members of his family in 1975, Sajeda steered the Awami League through its most difficult times first as its acting general secretary and then as the general secretary.

The prime minister recalled the tremendous role Sajeda played in making Hasina, then in exile, president of the party in 1981. On Hasina’s return, Sajeda remained one of her most trusted comrades.

President Abdul Hamid issued a condolence message and sent flowers as thousands visited the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Monday to pay respects to the veteran Awami League leader.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the party’s tribute at the Shaheed Minar. He recalled Sajeda Chowdhury’s contributions to Bangladesh’s independence.

During the 1971 Liberation War, Sajeda established and ran Gobra Nursing Camp in Kolkata. She also took part in the war. She earned Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour, the Independence Award, in 2010 for her contributions.

“She never left during times of trouble. She never compromised. The next generation should follow her ideals,” said Amir Hossain Amu, coordinator of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance.