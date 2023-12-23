    বাংলা

    Awaiting more info before taking firm action against incidents of violence: EC

    Any death is regrettable and a strict decision will be taken after a meeting on Sunday, an election commissioner said

    Published : 23 Dec 2023, 10:44 AM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2023, 10:44 AM

    The Election Commission said it is collecting more information before it acts against several allegations of violence amid the ongoing election campaigns.

    Strict action will be taken on Sunday after the EC studies the details of these incidents, said Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman.

    He condemned the incidents at the Election Commission building on Saturday.

    “A supporter of an independent candidate has died,” he said. “Such an incident is unacceptable. No mercy will be shown for violations of the rules. We are willing to take firm action such as cancelling candidacies.”

    Neither Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal nor Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana are currently in Dhaka. But commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir, and Anisur Rahman held a meeting on Saturday.

    Anisur Rahman spoke to the media afterwards.

    Regarding the EC's position against violence, he said, "I’ll give you an indication. The candidacy of someone somewhere will be scrapped."

    In response to allegations that independent candidates are facing obstacles to their campaigns and ruling party candidates are violating the code of conduct, he said, "We have visited various districts. The code of conduct is being implemented. We have discussed some strict decisions today as well. We have asked for some more information. We’re going to make some tough decisions tomorrow (Sunday) when we get some more information."

    “No one will receive concessions. We will treat everyone the same whether they are big or small. In these cases, we have decided to be impartial. We will maintain this impartiality in the field. We have no apprehensions or fear and we will show no favour. No mercy will be shown. We will continue to do whatever is necessary for free, fair and impartial elections."

    Referring to the death of an individual in the violence, he said, “Many people are bringing issues of personal enmity to the fore because of the election. We will monitor the situation impartially. Any death is unacceptable in such circumstances. We don't want even a single death like this. We are treating it with the necessary seriousness. Give us some time and you will see what happens."

    The election commissioner also spoke of strict action against those who block voting.

    “People may choose not to come to the polls or cast their ballots, but no one has the right to bar anyone from voting. We have put in an amendment that punishes anyone who blocks voting with up to seven years in prison or a fine. Police, magistrates, we have told everyone to take appropriate action. So there will be no disruption."

    He also said that action will be taken against election officials if they exhibit bias.

