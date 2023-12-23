Awaiting more info before taking firm action against incidents of violence: EC

“No one will receive concessions. We will treat everyone the same whether they are big or small. In these cases, we have decided to be impartial. We will maintain this impartiality in the field. We have no apprehensions or fear and we will show no favour. No mercy will be shown. We will continue to do whatever is necessary for free, fair and impartial elections."

Referring to the death of an individual in the violence, he said, “Many people are bringing issues of personal enmity to the fore because of the election. We will monitor the situation impartially. Any death is unacceptable in such circumstances. We don't want even a single death like this. We are treating it with the necessary seriousness. Give us some time and you will see what happens."

The election commissioner also spoke of strict action against those who block voting.

“People may choose not to come to the polls or cast their ballots, but no one has the right to bar anyone from voting. We have put in an amendment that punishes anyone who blocks voting with up to seven years in prison or a fine. Police, magistrates, we have told everyone to take appropriate action. So there will be no disruption."

He also said that action will be taken against election officials if they exhibit bias.