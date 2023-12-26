RAB arrests two in Dhaka for opening fire on AL procession in Tangail

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two suspects in Dhaka for opening fire on an election campaign procession brought out by the Awami League candidate in Tangail’s Baghil.
The arrestees are Faruk Hossain, 40, and Md Kamrul, 34.
Faruk is the key suspect in the incident. He and his accomplice were arrested following raids in Uttara and Kafrul, said RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin.
The law enforcers have arrested four suspects in total over the incident. The other two were previously arrested from Baghil.
Both Faruk and Kamrul confessed during the primary interrogation that they were involved in the shooting, he said.
On Sunday, assailants opened fire on a procession organised by the supporters of Mamunur Rashid, the Awami League nominee for the Tangail-5 constituency.
Baghil Jubo League General Secretary Rokonuzzaman Rokon, and activists Emdadul Haque and Siam were injured in the incident.
Rokon’s father Fazlur Rahman filed a case naming six supporters of incumbent MP Sanowar Hossain, an independent candidate vying for the same seat. Around 20-25 unidentified people were also named in the case with Faruk.