Awami League shored up measures to protect voting rights, says Hasina

The Awami League government has earned the people's trust and confidence by bringing order to a previously chaotic electoral process through various reforms, according to party chief Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister recalled the tumult that pervaded elections in years gone by while addressing the 22nd national council of the Awami League at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

In the past, the outcome of elections would essentially be influenced by "thugs on motorbikes", according to the prime minister. The Awami League and its Grand Alliance proposed various electoral reforms to prevent meddling and vote tampering. "The caretaker government may have put us in jail but at least they implemented some of those proposals.