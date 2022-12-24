Awami League shored up measures to protect voting rights, says Hasina

The Awami League government has earned the people's trust and confidence by bringing order to a previously chaotic electoral process through various reforms, according to party chief Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister recalled the tumult that pervaded elections in years gone by while addressing the 22nd national council of the Awami League at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.
In the past, the outcome of elections would essentially be influenced by "thugs on motorbikes", according to the prime minister. The Awami League and its Grand Alliance proposed various electoral reforms to prevent meddling and vote tampering. "The caretaker government may have put us in jail but at least they implemented some of those proposals.
"We decided to act against things like the 12.3 million fake voters that Khaleda Zia had registered. Now, the electoral roll is supplemented by photos of voters to prevent voter fraud. We have also introduced transparent ballot boxes so that they cannot be stuffed and sealed in advance.”
Dismissing the opposition's efforts to stir up controversy around the next election, the Awami League chief underlined her party's commitment to upholding the constitutional right to vote.
Hasina also highlighted the law on the formation of the Election Commission aimed at reinforcing election integrity. "Under the law, the president forms the Election Commission after enlisting a search committee. We, the Awami League, do not interfere with that. We have made the Election Commission completely independent and given them financial autonomy."
The issuance of voter ID cards and the use of electronic voting machines have also helped fortify the election system, according to Hasina.
“We don't think there is any scope to manipulate the polls. We have also passed legislation on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners in January. Why would we do all that if we wanted to steal votes? We have faith in the people and will continue to act accordingly.”
Addressing the council as the head of government for the third consecutive time, Hasina gave short shrift to allegations of corruption surrounding the construction of the Padma Bridge, billed as the jewel in her administration's crown.
"My father was the country's president and the prime minister. I am serving my fourth term as prime minister. If our family had been corrupt, we would not have been able to do anything for the people of the country. We have come to serve the people. For this reason, the corruption allegations over the Padma Bridge are only meant to tarnish the image of Bangladesh. As the daughter of Bangabandhu, I, for one, cannot accept it.”
The Awami League chief also highlighted the development strides taken by the country over the last decade on the back of various government initiatives. "There were allegations of corruption surrounding the Padma Bridge so I took on the challenge of financing the project by ourselves. I am grateful to the people of Bangladesh. They gave me courage and strength.”
Under the government's initiative, hundreds of bridges and roads have been refurbished in recent months, according to the prime minister.
“Three international-standard airports have been built by the Awami League government. The fourth one is in Cox's Bazar. Never before has anyone been able to do so much. The Awami League government did it.”