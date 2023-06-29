    বাংলা

    Greek leftist leader Tsipras resigns as Syriza party leader

    ‘The time has come to start a new cycle,’ Tsipras said in a televised address, adding that a reform of the party is necessary

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 11:09 AM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 11:09 AM

    Greece's Alexis Tsipras stepped down from the helm of the leftist Syriza party on Thursday following a heavy election defeat.

    "The time has come to start a new cycle," Tsipras said in a televised address, adding that a reform of the party was necessary.

    Led by Tsipras, Syriza stormed to power in 2015, at the height of Greece's deep economic crisis, riding a wave of anti-austerity and anti-bailout anger among Greeks.

    It lost to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's New Democracy in 2019.

    In Sunday's vote, Syriza won just 17.8% of the votes, against 40.5 for New Democracy.

    "The negative result can - and must - become the beginning of this cycle," he said.

    Tsipras said he was stepping down to pave the way for elections for a new party leader, saying he would not be a candidate.

    "I am proud of everything that happened," he said.

    "This difficult journey had compromises, and difficult decisions, and injuries and attrition, but it was a journey that left a mark on history."

