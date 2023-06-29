Greek leftist leader Tsipras resigns as Syriza party leader

Greece's Alexis Tsipras stepped down from the helm of the leftist Syriza party on Thursday following a heavy election defeat.

"The time has come to start a new cycle," Tsipras said in a televised address, adding that a reform of the party was necessary.

Led by Tsipras, Syriza stormed to power in 2015, at the height of Greece's deep economic crisis, riding a wave of anti-austerity and anti-bailout anger among Greeks.