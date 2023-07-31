Quader sees 'nothing wrong' with publicising photos of Gayeshwar's meal at DB office

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has no issue with the release of footage depicting BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy having a meal with police detectives that went viral on social media. Such interactions are 'part and parcel' of a detective's job, according to him.

Instead, Quader flipped the question and asked why Gayeshwar agreed to sit down and eat with law enforcers at the Detective Branch offices.

"Ask him why he ate there," he said in response to a reporter's question during a media briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.

"How can a political leader be so hungry? We've gone three days without eating."