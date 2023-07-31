    বাংলা

    Quader sees 'nothing wrong' with publicising photos of Gayeshwar's meal at DB office

    Instead, the minister raised questions about the BNP leader's decision to have lunch with detectives

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2023, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 08:44 AM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has no issue with the release of footage depicting BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy having a meal with police detectives that went viral on social media. Such interactions are 'part and parcel' of a detective's job, according to him.

    Instead, Quader flipped the question and asked why Gayeshwar agreed to sit down and eat with law enforcers at the Detective Branch offices.

    "Ask him why he ate there," he said in response to a reporter's question during a media briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.

    "How can a political leader be so hungry? We've gone three days without eating."

    The BNP is currently campaigning for the installation of a non-partisan government ahead of the 12th national election. As part of the campaign, the country's main opposition blocked the entrances to Dhaka on Saturday, resulting in violent clashes with the police.

    Gayeshwar was supposed to lead a sit-in demonstration in Naya Bazar, but the presence of police and Awami League adherents prompted BNP activists to move their programme to Dholaikhal.

    There, they clashed with the police, leaving Gayeshwar injured. The senior BNP leader was subsequently whisked away in a police car. He was released after around four hours in police custody.

    A video clip of Gayeshwar having lunch with DB chief Harunor Rashid during his detention later started doing the rounds on social media.

