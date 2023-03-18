AL leader among 25 injured in Patuakhali factional clashes with MP Feroz’s supporters

Abdul Motaleb Howlader, an Awami League leader and chairman of Bauphal Upazila council in Patuakhali, has been seriously injured in clashes with the supporters of local ruling party MP ASM Feroz.

Motaleb, general secretary of Bauphal Awami League, is among at least 25 injured in the clashes that erupted in the presence of the MP during celebrations of Bangababandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday on Friday.

Motaleb and five others were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.