AL leader among 25 injured in Patuakhali factional clashes with MP Feroz’s supporters

Abdul Motaleb Howlader, an Awami League leader and chairman of Bauphal Upazila council in Patuakhali, has been seriously injured in clashes with the supporters of local ruling party MP ASM Feroz.
Motaleb, general secretary of Bauphal Awami League, is among at least 25 injured in the clashes that erupted in the presence of the MP during celebrations of Bangababandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday on Friday.
Motaleb and five others were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Al Mamun, chief of Bauphal Police Station, said at least five policemen were among the injured.
The law enforcers baton-charged and fired rubber bullets to bring the situation under control, he said.
Police and witnesses Feroz, Motaleb and Bauphal Municipality Mayor Ziaul Haque Jewel came face to face with their supporters to pay respects to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths on his mural at the Upazila council premises in the morning.
Motaleb and his supporters marched forward defying a police barricade and came under attack by Feroz’s supporters.
They fought a pitched battle with sharp weapons, sticks, iron rods and brick-bats.
Motaleb could not be contacted as he was seriously wounded.
Feroz blamed Motaleb for the clashes, saying the Upazila council chairman gathered thousands of supporters to create a situation and make headlines.
He said he did not see what happened because he was behind the crowds.
“I’ve heard that some people were injured and one of them was admitted to hospital. Another person was wounded by shotgun pellets.”