Jatiya Party candidates feel the heat as Awami League leaders are running as independents

The Awami League withdrew 26 candidates in a seat-sharing deal with the Jatiya Party, but most of the candidates of the opposition in parliament are far from certain about their chances of winning the ballot.

Independents from the ruling party are giving Jatiya Party hopefuls a run for their money in 21 seats as the Awami League decided not to go against rebels this time as part of a strategy to make the election competitive with the BNP boycotting it.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the secretary general of the Jatiya Party, comfortably won the Kishoreganj-3 seat in all elections from 2008 with the Awami League’s support.

This time he has been forced to state in his campaign posters that he is a “candidate nominated by the Jatiya Party and backed by the Awami League”.

Although the Awami League withdrew its candidate Nasirul Islam Khan there, local leaders have openly announced their support for independent candidate Nasimul Haque.

Nasimul is not directly involved in the Awami League, but he is a distant relative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.