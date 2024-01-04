Jatiya Party candidates feel the heat as Awami League leaders are running as independents

The Awami League withdrew 26 candidates in a seat-sharing deal with the Jatiya Party, but most of the candidates of the opposition in parliament are far from certain about their chances of winning the ballot.
Independents from the ruling party are giving Jatiya Party hopefuls a run for their money in 21 seats as the Awami League decided not to go against rebels this time as part of a strategy to make the election competitive with the BNP boycotting it.
Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the secretary general of the Jatiya Party, comfortably won the Kishoreganj-3 seat in all elections from 2008 with the Awami League’s support.
This time he has been forced to state in his campaign posters that he is a “candidate nominated by the Jatiya Party and backed by the Awami League”.
Although the Awami League withdrew its candidate Nasirul Islam Khan there, local leaders have openly announced their support for independent candidate Nasimul Haque.
Nasimul is not directly involved in the Awami League, but he is a distant relative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Jatiya Party candidates also appear to be in trouble in their stronghold Rangpur Division.
Former Awami League MP Golam Mostafa withdrew from the race as the party decided to leave the Nilphamari-3 seat for the Jatiya Party’s Rana Mohammad Sohel.
Mostafa’s wife Marzia Sultana, however, remained in the election as an independent candidate. Two other independent candidates have also thrown their support behind Marzia.
Saddam Hossain Pavel, a central leader of the Awami League’s youth front Jubo League, is also contesting the election for the same seat.
In addition to the Awami League’s independent candidates, the Jatiya Party’s rebel candidate Kazi Faruque Quader has joined the race for the seat.
The Jatiya Party has another rebel candidate, Siddiqul Alam, in Nilphamari-4, a seat left by the Awami League for the opposition party’s Ahsan Adilur Rahman.
On top of Siddiqul, Ahsan faces strong opposition from Awami League leader Mukhsedul Momin, who left Upazila chairman’s post to contest the parliamentary election.
The Awami League’s Mahbub Ara Begum Gini won the Gaibandha-2 seat by a huge margin of over 100,000 votes in 2008. She also won the 2014 and 2018 polls, but stood aside this time for the Jatiya Party’s Abdur Rashid.
Although Gini has supported Rashid, most local leaders of the ruling party are backing independent candidate Shah Sarwar Kabir, who defeated Rashid in the election to the Sadar Upazila chairman’s post.
In Chattogram-5, the Jatiya Party’s Anisul Islam Mahmud always enjoyed the Awami League’s support after securing less than 13,000 votes in 2001.
This time, Shahjahan Chowdhury and Nasir Haider Karim may dash Anisul’s hopes of winning the seat again as the former Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders are contesting for the seat.