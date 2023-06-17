Khaleda Zia to return home after five days in hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home five days after she was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital.

The BNP chief is being released on the advice of the medical team overseeing her treatment, her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said on Tuesday.

She is expected to be back at her Gulshan residence around 5 pm and will continue receiving treatment at home, he added.