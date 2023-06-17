    বাংলা

    Khaleda Zia to return home after five days in hospital

    The BNP chief was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital after falling ill at her home on Jun 13

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 June 2023, 10:56 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 10:56 AM

    BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home five days after she was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital.

    The BNP chief is being released on the advice of the medical team overseeing her treatment, her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said on Tuesday.

    She is expected to be back at her Gulshan residence around 5 pm and will continue receiving treatment at home, he added.

    Khaleda was taken to Evercare on Jun 13 after falling ill at her home around midnight. Doctors decided to admit her to the hospital after observing her condition.

    She has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time. Since 2021, she has been in hospital several times for various ailments, including COVID-19.

