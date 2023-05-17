    বাংলা

    Thailand's opposition parties meet for coalition talks

    Analysts expect weeks to months of talks and dealmaking as parties jostle to form a government

    Reuters
    Published : 17 May 2023, 01:15 PM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 01:15 PM

    Thailand's opposition parties, which trounced their military-allied rivals in this week's election, met for coalition talks on Wednesday as the liberal Move Forward Party, which won the most votes, looks to form a government.

    Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was seen greeting senior officials from five other parties at a Bangkok restaurant before ushering them upstairs for closed-door talks.

    Sunday's vote saw Move Forward come in first ahead of another opposition party, the political heavyweight Pheu Thai, in a major blow to the establishment's pro-military parties led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

    Pita earlier this week said that together with five other opposition parties, his coalition will be able control about 310 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.

    The parties Pita has approached are Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai and Fair parties.

    Pheu Thai, which won the last five general elections but got pushed out of power each time, secured 141 seats, according to the latest projections, only 10 fewer than Move Forward.

    However, a military-drafted constitution requires more than half of votes in a joint sitting of a bicameral legislature for him to become prime minister. He would need votes either from government parties or an unelected 250-member Senate who have a record of supporting Prayuth and conservative forces.

    Analysts expect weeks to months of talks and dealmaking as parties jostle to form a government.

    On Wednesday, some Thais questioned the senate's role in electing a prime minister, asking 'why do we need a senate' on social media like Twitter.

    Senior officials from Pheu Thai have urged other hold outs to support a Pita premiership.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat cheer as they celebrate the party's election results in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023.
    Leader of Move Forward party faces hurdles on path to power
    Several hurdles could thwart Pita, despite Move Forward emerging as the single largest party in Thailand’s parliament after Sunday's vote
    Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023.
    After 'historic' win for Thai opposition, complex coalition talks loom
    Pita Limjaroenrat says he has been in contact with five opposition parties on forming a coalition and warns any attempt to interfere in the election outcome will come at ‘a hefty price’
    Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, celebrate the party's election results in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
    Thais cheer Move Forward as opposition parties agree to coalition
    The two main opposition parties trounced in an election military-backed rivals that have controlled government for nearly a decade
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to Reuters during an interview in Singapore February 23, 2016.
    Thailand's Thaksin lauds Move Forward for election triumph
    Move Forward rode a wave of excitement among the youth generated by its liberal agenda and promises of bold change

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain