    বাংলা

    The criminal case against Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

    Khan says 76 cases have been registered against him since he was ousted by a parliamentary vote in April 2022

    Reuters
    Published : 5 August 2023, 02:41 PM
    Updated : 5 August 2023, 02:41 PM

    Pakistani police arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

    Khan, a cricket star turned politician, has denied wrongdoing.

    Following are some details of the cases against him:

    * Khan was convicted of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($490,000)

    * The gifts allegedly included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai. The list, which Reuters could not independently verify, also contains perfumes, diamond jewellery and dinner sets.

    * The gifts allegedly include seven watches, six of them Rolexes. The most expensive was a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million rupees ($300,000), according to a list shared by Pakistan's information minister.

    * Khan has said he had legally purchased the items.

    * Pakistan's election tribunal in October also found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts as premier.

    * Khan says 76 cases have been registered against him since he was ousted by a parliamentary vote in April 2022, less than four years into his five-year term. He has appeared in court for other cases.

    * Khan was arrested in May by Pakistan's anti-graft agency in connection with another corruption case. He denied wrongdoing and was released on bail within days.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Pakistan court pauses Khan's trial over sale of state gifts
    He is accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts that were received during visits abroad and worth over $635,000
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023. REUTERS
    Khan's trial on charges of selling state gifts halted
    The halt comes after the high court asked a lower court to look into whether a legal complaint filed by the country's election commission
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Pakistan SC rejects Khan's plea that trial be halted
    Legal experts say a possible conviction in the case could end Khan's political career
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Imran Khan to face charges of exposing official secrets
    The former prime minister lost power in a vote of no confidence, in which he has said Washington got involved after his visit to Moscow

    Opinion

    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud