The criminal case against Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistani police arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Khan, a cricket star turned politician, has denied wrongdoing.

Following are some details of the cases against him:

* Khan was convicted of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($490,000)

* The gifts allegedly included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai. The list, which Reuters could not independently verify, also contains perfumes, diamond jewellery and dinner sets.