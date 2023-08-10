Trump's Twitter account in Jan 6 probe: court

    বাংলা

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 06:16 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 06:16 PM

    The US special counsel investigating Donald Trump obtained a search warrant for the former president's Twitter account in January and the company delayed complying, according to a US appeals court opinion on Wednesday. 

    The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the federal trial judge's decision to hold Twitter, now known as X, in contempt and fine it $350,000. 

    The ruling said that Twitter had raised First Amendment concerns about a nondisclosure order issued over the warrant, as the company wanted to notify Trump about it. 

    "Under the circumstances, the court did not abuse its discretion when it ultimately held Twitter in contempt and imposed a $350,000 sanction," the ruling said. 

    Spokespeople for X, Trump and special counsel Jack Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

    Wednesday's opinion did not identify which judge held Twitter in contempt. 

    While Trump's tweets are publicly viewable, the company also holds non-public information on accounts like direct messages, drafts of tweets, location data and the type of device used to send tweets. 

    The opinion said the warrant was related to Smith's investigation into the events surrounding the Jan 6, 2021, siege on the US Capitol by supporters of Trump while he was still president. 

    Republican Trump last week pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charged him with plotting to overturn his November 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. 

    Trump is the front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

