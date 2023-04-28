BNP stays away from elections fearing defeat: Hasina

The BNP, the Jamaat-e-Islami and their allies do not contest in elections because they are afraid of defeat, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

The prime minister says the opposition parties avoid polls because they cannot muster the courage to seek ballots after the deadly arson attacks during their protests in 2014-2015.

The ruling Awami League chief, currently on a trip to Tokyo, made the remarks during a reception organised by Bangladeshis in Japan, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

She alleged the BNP-Jamaat clique had killed people and burnt government offices and public transport in a bid to stop the 2014 elections.