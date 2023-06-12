AL denies attacking Fayjul, condemns Islami Andolan supporters’ bid to enter Barishal

The Barishal chapter of the Awami League has refuted allegations that its activists were involved in an attack on Islami Adolan’s mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim, saying it was “uncalled for”.

The local leaders of the ruling party also questioned his supporters’ attempts to enter the city with “weapons and sticks” during the polls on Monday.

After the voting closed at 4pm on Monday, Afzalul Karim, chief election agent of Awami League candidate Abul Khaer Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, said: “Free, fair voting was held in Barishal. Residents of Barishal and journalists provided assistance. The voters cast their ballots in a disciplined manner lining up in queues.”