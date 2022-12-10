All 7 BNP lawmakers resign from parliament

Four years on, the party has now decided to walk away from parliament amid its antigovernment movement.

"We can no longer be a part of this illegal parliament," Rumeen said at the rally.

“Our resignation letters have already been sent by e-mail [to the speaker]. Tomorrow, we will hand deliver it to parliament.”

Apart from Harunur, all of the BNP's lawmakers attended the event where they took turns in announcing their resignation.

On their decision to join parliament, Rumeen said, "Party leader Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman along with the standing committee decided to send us to the parliament. We said we would try to make use of as much space as we get."

“But whenever I stood up to address the assembly, the mic would be turned off. I wasn't allowed to speak. When I wanted to talk about you, the people, I was stopped. So it doesn't make a difference if we're there or not.”