Government’s retail power tariff hike is against public interest: BNP

The BNP has demanded that the government immediately roll back the hike in retail power prices, saying the ‘unjustified’ decision goes against public interest.

The increase added to the sufferings of the people who are “paying the price for unbridled corruption in the power sector by the unelected government”, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said in a statement on Friday.

The government is “taking money from people's pockets as the cost of power generation has increased due to corruption, wastage and mismanagement”, he added.

He also condemned the government’s plan to adjust electricity prices every month

The government on Thursday raised the retail price of electricity by 5 percent on a weighted average, effective from January.