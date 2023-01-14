    বাংলা

    Government’s retail power tariff hike is against public interest: BNP

    Mirza Fakhrul condemns the government’s plan to adjust electricity prices every month

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Jan 2023, 06:37 PM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2023, 06:37 PM

    The BNP has demanded that the government immediately roll back the hike in retail power prices, saying the ‘unjustified’ decision goes against public interest.

    The increase added to the sufferings of the people who are “paying the price for unbridled corruption in the power sector by the unelected government”, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said in a statement on Friday.

    The government is “taking money from people's pockets as the cost of power generation has increased due to corruption, wastage and mismanagement”, he added.

    He also condemned the government’s plan to adjust electricity prices every month

    The government on Thursday raised the retail price of electricity by 5 percent on a weighted average, effective from January.

    Fakhrul called upon people and party leaders and workers to protest against the decision by participating in the countrywide demonstration as part of their anti-government movement on Jan 16.

    “The government’s decision to raise electricity prices is the last straw when people are facing a dire situation due to skyrocketing prices of all essentials including rice, pulses, edible oil and sugar, when people's living expenses are increasing uncontrollably, when people are losing their jobs and there is no employment.”

    “After the increase in bulk power tariff, the hike in the retail level will push the cost of living and the price of everything, including irrigation, and the production cost in mills and factories.”

