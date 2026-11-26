NCP leaders walk out of garment wage briefing after being denied chance to speak

The National Citizen Party (NCP) labour wing leaders have staged a walkout at a government briefing on garment workers’ minimum wage after being denied a chance to speak.

The protest erupted on Thursday afternoon at the Labour Building as Mahdi Amin, advisor on labour and employment affairs, was about to address the press conference.

Earlier, after labour leader and MP Shimul Biswas had spoken, Sramik Shakti leaders sought to take the microphone from the back of the room. They grew agitated when Mahdi was handed it instead.

Organisers told them, “This is a press conference.”

A Sramik Shakti leader shot back: “Why were we invited if we are not allowed to speak?”

Another said, “We want to speak. Workers are being shot at in Gazipur, while a meeting is being held here. We want to raise that issue. You cannot just speak yourselves; you must listen to us as well.”

They then broke into chants of “Workers of the world, unite!”

Sramik Shakti Convenor Mazharul Islam Fakir, Secretary Riaz Morshed, Chief Organiser Arman Hossain and Senior Joint Chief Organiser Mamun Chakladar became involved in a heated exchange.

Shimul tried to calm the leaders, but tensions persisted. NCP leaders and activists eventually walked out of the conference room chanting, “Boycott, boycott!”